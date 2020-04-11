Elitium Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $103,710.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00011455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.02692155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

