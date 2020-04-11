Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,079.11

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $17,079.11 and $3.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.44 or 0.02298140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076949 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.