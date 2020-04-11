Elysian Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Elysian has a market cap of $42,434.28 and approximately $483,582.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, Hotbit and YoBit. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.02700016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, BitForex, YoBit and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

