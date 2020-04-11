Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00614187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008470 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

