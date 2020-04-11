Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $729,687.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $60.81 million and approximately $729,687.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00031770 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.02735166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00201577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 27,942,582 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.