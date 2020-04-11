Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Energizer worth $35,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

ENR stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

