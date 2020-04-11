Enigma Market Capitalization Achieves $9.43 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001837 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Mercatox and Huobi. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $9.43 million and $812,585.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.01094514 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00056980 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00258127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, GOPAX, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, AirSwap, Mercatox, Kyber Network, ABCC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

