EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.