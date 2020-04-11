EOS Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $2.59 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00036216 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Ovis, Bitfinex and BCEX. During the last week, EOS has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,407,914 coins and its circulating supply is 921,707,902 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bitbns, Coinone, Bibox, Exmo, IDCM, Vebitcoin, CPDAX, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Ovis, Coinrail, HitBTC, ABCC, BitFlip, OKEx, CoinEx, Hotbit, TOPBTC, DigiFinex, RightBTC, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Liqui, Kuna, QBTC, Coindeal, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Huobi, Neraex, EXX, Upbit, BigONE, Binance, Fatbtc, IDAX, Rfinex, GOPAX, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, Tidebit, Bilaxy, LBank, Kucoin, Mercatox, C2CX, CoinBene, OpenLedger DEX, BCEX, BitMart, Coinbe, Exrates, Gate.io, WazirX, YoBit, DragonEX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, OEX, Cryptomate, COSS, DOBI trade, Instant Bitex, CoinTiger, Koinex, Bit-Z, Kraken and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

