EOSDT Market Cap Tops $2.62 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $706.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.02696357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 2,622,663 tokens. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.