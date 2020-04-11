Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

EQR stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

