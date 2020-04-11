Eroscoin (ERO) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Eroscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Eroscoin has a total market cap of $178,081.05 and $547.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eroscoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eroscoin’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org. The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org.

Eroscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

