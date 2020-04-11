Espers (ESP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $371,386.05

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. During the last week, Espers has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $371,386.05 and approximately $11.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

