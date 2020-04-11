Ether-1 Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $205,780.18 and approximately $7,488.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066977 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00373425 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009341 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012353 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012631 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001579 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,176,771 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

