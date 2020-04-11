Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Capitalization Tops $13,649.27

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $13,649.27 and $2,972.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.39 or 0.04843982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009752 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,276,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

