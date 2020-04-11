Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $5.19 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $603.29 million and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00075984 BTC on exchanges including OKCoin International, Bittrex, Crex24 and Coinhub. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.02290913 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, BTC Markets, Coinnest, QBTC, LBank, CoinTiger, Bibox, Cryptopia, YoBit, BCEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, Cryptomate, ChaoEX, C-CEX, ZB.COM, Coinone, Bittrex, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, Bitsane, CoinEgg, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Korbit, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, Coinbase Pro, Coinroom, Ovis, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinut, Coinhub, C2CX, Coinsuper, Binance, Exmo, Gate.io, BitForex, Liquid, RightBTC, Poloniex, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, Indodax, Kraken, EXX, CoinExchange, Koineks, Bitbns, Gatehub, CPDAX, OKCoin International, Huobi, Bitfinex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

