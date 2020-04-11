EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $127,708.13 and $3,037.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000813 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001230 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,405,613 coins and its circulating supply is 33,440,906 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.