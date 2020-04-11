Eva Cash Reaches Market Cap of $2,087.40 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $2,087.40 and $23.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

