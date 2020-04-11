EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $304,602.63

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $304,602.63 and $322,635.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004781 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00067748 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00372443 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009325 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012363 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012639 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001566 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

