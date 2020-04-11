Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $282.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of RE opened at $212.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $168.16 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.59.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.