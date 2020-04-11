EVOS Price Up 95.8% This Week (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $9,383.59 and $1,023.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, EVOS has traded 95.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000235 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00613974 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

