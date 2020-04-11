ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0396 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $231,457.03 and approximately $971.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

