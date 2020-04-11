EXMR (EXMR) Price Tops $3.08 on Top Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001481 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001034 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 629.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

