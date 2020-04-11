Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0244 on Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, BiteBTC, Upbit and YoBit. During the last week, Expanse has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $458,142.69 and $370.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

