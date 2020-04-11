F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will post sales of $296.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.90 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $295.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

