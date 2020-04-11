FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $276,807.29 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. FansTime has a market cap of $276,807.29 and $10,266.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Gate.io. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02702262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202377 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, CoinMex, HADAX, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

