Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches Market Cap of $3,723.22

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 77% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $3,723.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.04500730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036798 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009656 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

