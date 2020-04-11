Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Fantom has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $5.88 million and $3.23 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 321.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.02693382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.