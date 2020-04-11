Fetch.ai 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.26 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Korbit, BiKi and HitBTC. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and $4.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.83 or 0.04524209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036699 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,660,253 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, MXC, BiKi, Dcoin, Bitbns, Coinall, KuCoin, Hotbit, Korbit, Bittrex, BitAsset, Bitrabbit, HitBTC, IDEX, BitMax, Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

