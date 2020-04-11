Financial Comparison: Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) versus Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -122.25% -86.32% -43.42% Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Athenex and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Athenex presently has a consensus target price of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 201.40%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 81.69%. Given Athenex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athenex and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $101.23 million 6.90 -$123.75 million ($1.67) -5.13 Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.55 million ($4.58) -3.22

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athenex. Athenex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Athenex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Athenex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oradoxel, an oral dosage form of docetaxel, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oratopo, an oral dosage form of topotecan that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and oral eribulin, an intravenous anticancer drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and advanced liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising KX2-391 ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; KX-01 oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and Pegtomarginase, an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). It is also developing Volixibat, an investigational oral inhibitor of ASBT, a protein that is primarily responsible for recycling bile acids from the intestine to the liver. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Foster City, California.

