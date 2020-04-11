Financial Comparison: OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) versus TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR -1.17% -2.85% -1.22% TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR $7.17 billion 0.16 -$84.01 million ($0.10) -13.70 TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR $5.54 billion 0.83 $860.53 million $2.58 5.46

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR beats OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval, as well as environmentally sustainable solutions for co-products of steel production. Its products are used in various applications, including architecture, building, and infrastructure; automotive and transportation; catering, food, and beverage; home appliances; and energy and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

