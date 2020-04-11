FirstBlood Price Tops $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, OKEx and HitBTC. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $1,741.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.02700016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, OKEx, Liqui, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

