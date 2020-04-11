FirstCoin (FRST) Trading Down 54% This Week

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded 54% lower against the dollar. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $82,902.38 and $2.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033196 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00059037 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,789.04 or 0.99661887 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00063542 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.