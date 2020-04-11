Flash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Flash has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $370.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.02691374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

