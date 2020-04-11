FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $7,212.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

