FlypMe Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $169,392.51 and approximately $12.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 644.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.02693475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202877 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

