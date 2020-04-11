Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $14,733,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 369,124 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 293,751 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $6,875,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 218,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

