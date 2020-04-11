Folgory Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $202,881.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $39.38 million and $202,881.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00036417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,258 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

