Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $176.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

