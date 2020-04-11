Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

