Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 252.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 31.29% of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FLMI opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

