Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 109.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Landstar System worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 361.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

