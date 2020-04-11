Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE BX opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

