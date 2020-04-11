Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 357,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 976,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 402,186 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $34.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.