Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.86 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

NYSE:EPR opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

