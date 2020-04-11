Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $5.05 Million in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

KALV stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $156.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. Research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.