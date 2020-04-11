Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.