Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,554 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,554 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.16 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.41%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

