Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 27,595 Shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,595 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.56% of Northeast Bancorp worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $114.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.46. Northeast Bancorp has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $27.58.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

