Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 53,200 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.89% of Delta Apparel worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 132,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

DLA stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.03 million.

In other news, CFO Deborah H. Merrill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 129,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Bradley Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $31,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

